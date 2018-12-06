Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $2,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 31.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 769,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $752,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

NYSE:RSG traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,143. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,525. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

