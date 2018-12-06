Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $15.92 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5,802.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $10,946,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $27,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Shares of WM opened at $91.90 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.39 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

