Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $18.74 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,655,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4,814.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,308,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,188,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,040,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 877,661 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

In other Newell Brands news, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $523,661.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,677.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

