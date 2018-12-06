TopBuild Corp (BLD) Short Interest Up 84.5% in November

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,786,110 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the October 31st total of 968,147 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,553 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TopBuild stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.65 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut TopBuild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on TopBuild to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $67.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 44.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

