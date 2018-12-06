Toro (TTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. Toro also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.90-2.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Toro has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.60 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,180 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $374,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,060 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $380,204.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,300 shares of company stock worth $2,273,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

