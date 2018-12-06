Toro (TTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.60 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Toro updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.90-2.95 EPS.

TTC stock opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.63. Toro has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Toro alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

In related news, VP William E. Brown, Jr. sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $360,557.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,615,420.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $380,204.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,060. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Toro (TTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/toro-ttc-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Toro

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.