Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Insider Buys C$12,844.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.88 per share, with a total value of C$12,844.00.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc bought 2,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$22,977.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.06 per share, with a total value of C$50,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.44 per share, with a total value of C$46,256.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Total Energy Services Inc bought 2,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,208.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 2,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.52 per share, with a total value of C$24,752.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.06 per share, with a total value of C$50,300.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.77 per share, with a total value of C$40,057.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.74 per share, with a total value of C$48,700.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.12 per share, with a total value of C$50,600.00.

Shares of TSE TOT traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.09. 23,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. Total Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of C$9.17 and a 52-week high of C$15.21.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$232.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.77999996274627 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

