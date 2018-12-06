Total SA (TOT) Announces $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7267 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Total has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Total has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Total to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

TOT stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,349. The company has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Total has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

