Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 1,176.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $193,647.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 322 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $26,265.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,353 shares of company stock worth $1,418,052 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASH stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

