Town Sports International (CLUB) and Pixarbio (PXRB) Financial Contrast

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) and Pixarbio (OTCMKTS:PXRB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Town Sports International alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Town Sports International and Pixarbio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Town Sports International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pixarbio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Town Sports International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.35%. Given Town Sports International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Town Sports International is more favorable than Pixarbio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Town Sports International and Pixarbio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Town Sports International $403.04 million 0.46 $4.36 million ($0.17) -40.35 Pixarbio $1.97 billion 0.00 -$1.00 million N/A N/A

Town Sports International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixarbio.

Risk and Volatility

Town Sports International has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixarbio has a beta of -186.52, meaning that its stock price is 18,752% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Town Sports International and Pixarbio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Town Sports International 4.32% -1.31% 0.39% Pixarbio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Town Sports International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Town Sports International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Town Sports International beats Pixarbio on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its online Website. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 165 fitness clubs, which included 119 under the New York Sports Clubs, 28 under the Boston Sports Clubs, 10 under the Washington Sports Clubs, and 5 under the Philadelphia Sports Clubs brands, as well as 3 clubs located in Switzerland; and operated 1 partly-owned club in Washington. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About Pixarbio

PixarBio Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical/biotechnology company, focuses on the pre-clinical and clinical development of neurological drug delivery systems for post-operative pain. The company researches and develops delivery systems for drugs, devices, or biologics to treat pain, epilepsy, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and spinal cord injury. Its principal product platform is NeuroRelease for the therapeutic release of non-opiate drugs for post-operative, acute, and chronic pain in pre-clinical models. The company is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.