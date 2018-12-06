TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,715,402.48 in Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 99,978 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $2,715,402.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Element Partners Ii Intrafund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 86,368 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $2,256,795.84.

On Friday, November 23rd, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 67,767 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,671,811.89.

On Monday, October 29th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 4,796 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $119,947.96.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 129,104 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $3,265,040.16.

On Monday, October 8th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 143,287 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,787,075.41.

On Friday, September 21st, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 117,534 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $3,300,354.72.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 111,679 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $3,077,873.24.

On Thursday, September 13th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 116,670 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $3,222,425.40.

On Monday, September 10th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 94,650 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,592,463.50.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 134,392 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $3,671,589.44.

Shares of TPIC opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $938.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.16. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 130.7% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 848,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 480,751 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 411.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 38.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 267,717 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 9.4% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

