Tracey S. Chernay Sells 7,875 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Tracey S. Chernay sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $81,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.64. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TACT. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

