Traders Buy Shares of Valero Energy (VLO) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $148.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $100.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.95 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Valero Energy had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Valero Energy traded down ($1.79) for the day and closed at $79.51

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,545,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,246,000 after acquiring an additional 441,925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,482,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,416,000 after purchasing an additional 96,597 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11,863.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,803 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 158,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

