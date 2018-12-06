Traders Buy Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $164.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.94 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard Real Estate ETF had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Real Estate ETF traded down ($1.22) for the day and closed at $81.20

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,510,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953,288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,487,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,448,000 after purchasing an additional 932,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,418,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/traders-buy-shares-of-vanguard-real-estate-etf-vnq-on-weakness.html.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.