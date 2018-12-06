Traders Sell DTE Energy (DTE) on Strength (DTE)

Investors sold shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $55.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $85.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.19 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, DTE Energy had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. DTE Energy traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $119.17

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

In other news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $219,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,640. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 89.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $193,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

