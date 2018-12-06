Traders Sell Shares of Tesla (TSLA) on Strength (TSLA)

Traders sold shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $850.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $866.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.01 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Tesla had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Tesla traded up $1.21 for the day and closed at $359.70

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $210.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deepak Ahuja sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.46, for a total transaction of $1,202,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,604,858.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $573,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

