TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 173,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $9.90 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.64.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $243,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,050.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $48,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

