Travis Perkins (TPK) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price (down from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,336.08 ($17.46).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,103.50 ($14.42) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) per share, with a total value of £3,400.54 ($4,443.41). Also, insider Coline McConville bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.37) per share, for a total transaction of £891 ($1,164.25). Insiders have acquired 484 shares of company stock valued at $518,698 over the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

