Trex Company Inc (TREX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,050 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Trex worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 32.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

TREX opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

