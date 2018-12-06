Trexquant Investment LP Has $443,000 Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,073,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,208,000 after purchasing an additional 176,392 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/trexquant-investment-lp-has-443000-stake-in-wintrust-financial-corp-wtfc.html.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.