Trexquant Investment LP Has $459,000 Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 145,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,383,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,782,000 after buying an additional 420,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 63,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 62.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,047,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 1,166,520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 449.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 184,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 99,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $633,106.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXTR stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $712.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

