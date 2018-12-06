Tricorn Group plc (TCN) Insider Purchases £19,000 in Stock

Tricorn Group plc (LON:TCN) insider Andrew Moss acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,826.87).

Shares of LON TCN opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Thursday. Tricorn Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.75 ($0.32).

Tricorn Group Company Profile

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on and off-highway applications. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors.

