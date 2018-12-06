Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.59). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIL. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of TRIL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,579. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 137,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 511,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 71,860 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

