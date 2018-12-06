Tristar Coin (TSTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $350.00

Tristar Coin (CURRENCY:TSTR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Tristar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Tristar Coin has a market capitalization of $350.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Tristar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tristar Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tristar Coin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000960 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tristar Coin Coin Profile

Tristar Coin is a coin. Tristar Coin’s total supply is 255,027,857 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,857 coins. The official website for Tristar Coin is www.tristarcoin.com. Tristar Coin’s official Twitter account is @tristarcoin.

Tristar Coin Coin Trading

Tristar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tristar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tristar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tristar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tristar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tristar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.