Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Trading Down 5.3%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32. 93,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,047,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$5.10 to C$4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$322.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,900.00. Also, Director Ulf Quellmann bought 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$48,412.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

