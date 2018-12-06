Twitter Inc (TWTR) Short Interest Update

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,755,556 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 50,688,968 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,620,522 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $182,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,362 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $38,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,736,093 shares of company stock worth $238,552,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,999,474,000 after buying an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,400,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $296,012,000 after buying an additional 1,616,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,336,000 after buying an additional 3,084,415 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,011,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $171,083,000 after buying an additional 1,804,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,123,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,365,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Nomura raised their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Twitter from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twitter from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Shares of TWTR opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Twitter has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

