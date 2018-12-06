U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Lowered by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,431,000 after acquiring an additional 750,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,961,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,832,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,488,000 after purchasing an additional 644,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,146,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,565,000 after buying an additional 946,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,466,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,749,000 after buying an additional 245,913 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,647. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Standpoint Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.61.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 6,347 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $337,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/u-s-bancorp-usb-stake-lowered-by-monarch-capital-management-inc.html.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.