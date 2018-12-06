U S Global Investors Inc Purchases Shares of 19,878 Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

U S Global Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,878 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 22,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,724 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,799,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after buying an additional 160,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $271.85 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Scotiabank set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

