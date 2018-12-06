UGI Corp (UGI) Holdings Cut by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the third quarter valued at about $1,614,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 35.8% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 17.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 272.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. ValuEngine raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on UGI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $171,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 9,184 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $525,600.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $820,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,279 shares of company stock worth $6,221,941. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “UGI Corp (UGI) Holdings Cut by AMP Capital Investors Ltd” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/ugi-corp-ugi-holdings-cut-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.