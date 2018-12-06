Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.17. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $10.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $11.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.61 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $270.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.48.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,350. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $191.70 and a 52 week high of $322.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total value of $36,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,407 shares of company stock worth $19,028,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 272,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,900,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 73.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 29,796.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 80,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 79,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.