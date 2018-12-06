Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,431 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,644 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth $222,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

