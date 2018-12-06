UniFirst (UNF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $140.87

Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $140.87 and last traded at $143.28, with a volume of 1010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price objective on UniFirst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.77.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The textile maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $335,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $1,067,110. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UniFirst by 743.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UniFirst by 43.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “UniFirst (UNF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $140.87” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/unifirst-unf-sets-new-52-week-low-at-140-87.html.

UniFirst Company Profile (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.