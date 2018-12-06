United Rentals (URI) Shares Down 10.9%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) shares fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.95 and last traded at $106.29. 3,211,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,714,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Get United Rentals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenne K. Britell acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 325,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,108,000 after buying an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “United Rentals (URI) Shares Down 10.9%” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/united-rentals-uri-shares-down-10-9.html.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.