United Services Automobile Association Has $17.05 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 344,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 367,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 103,699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 296,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,436,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,303,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,562,000 after purchasing an additional 835,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

