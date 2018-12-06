United Services Automobile Association Has $19.19 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,541,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,183,000 after acquiring an additional 61,889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,395,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,345,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $89.18 on Thursday. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

