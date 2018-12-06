United States Steel (X) Bonds Trading 1.6% Lower

An issue of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) bonds fell 1.6% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $91.38 and were trading at $92.00 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,241.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in United States Steel by 364,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $156,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

