UralsCoin Market Capitalization Hits $12,497.00 (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. UralsCoin has a market cap of $12,497.00 and $14.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One UralsCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.02666622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.16 or 0.03231011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00764900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.01326938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00105974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.01686280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00387491 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UralsCoin Profile

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 9,878,795 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info.

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

