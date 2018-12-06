Urban Outfitters (URBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have surged and outpaced the industry in a year, courtesy of positive earnings and sales surprise streak. We are upbeat on the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2019 performance, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and also beat the consensus mark for the sixth successive time. Notably, comparable retail segment net sales increased for the fifth quarter in row, while all the three brands registered comps growth. We believe new store openings, increased digital penetration, merchandising improvements and international expansion bode well. Management is also making efforts to enhance the performance of brands through store refurbishment and by bringing in more compelling assortments. However, a likely increase in SG&A expenses during the final quarter owing to higher digital marketing investments, incentive-based compensation and increased store payroll may strain margins to an extent.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.27.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

