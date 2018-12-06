Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.59 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,860,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,613 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,969,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,283 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,752,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848,200 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,322,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,489,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,630,406.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,181.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,319 shares of company stock worth $10,978,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

