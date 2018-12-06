Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.85 Million Stake in State Street Corp (STT)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in State Street were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 1,216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,078,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,384,000 after acquiring an additional 996,900 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,857,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.62 per share, with a total value of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri bought 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

