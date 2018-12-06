Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Metlife were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,498,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,314,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,866 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,581,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,060 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,988,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 829.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 775,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

