ValuEngine Downgrades Tristate Capital (TSC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of TSC opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tristate Capital news, Chairman James F. Getz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $298,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Seidel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $151,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,165.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $383,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,949,000 after acquiring an additional 257,814 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

