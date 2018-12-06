ValuEngine Lowers Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.