ValuEngine Upgrades Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) to “Hold”

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

CDR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 510,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $313.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.89. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer purchased 10,840 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $36,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,111,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,178,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 44.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 40.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 112.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 90.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 63,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

