Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Position Cut by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,663,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 407,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.53. The stock had a trading volume of 139,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,629. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $104.97 and a twelve month high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

