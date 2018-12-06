Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 29,539.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,426 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $44,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 84,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $90.93.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym-stake-raised-by-assetmark-inc.html.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.