Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,026,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,564,000 after acquiring an additional 255,699 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 9,703,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,546,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,603,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,784,000 after buying an additional 53,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,480,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 984,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,827,000 after buying an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $116.35 and a 52-week high of $135.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

