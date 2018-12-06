Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Bought by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.8% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after buying an additional 3,451,474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,408,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,176,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,824,000 after buying an additional 1,090,241 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,046,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 967,613 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,487,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,448,000 after buying an additional 932,994 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

