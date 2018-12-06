Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Sold by INR Advisory Services LLC

INR Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of INR Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. INR Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 385,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,342,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,483,000 after buying an additional 302,153 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,072,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,925,000 after buying an additional 520,842 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $138.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $129.84 and a one year high of $151.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

