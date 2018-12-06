Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Position Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,395.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

